Central woman rescued after tree falls in storm

CENTRAL - Firefighters helped a woman from a damaged trailer after a large tree fell on it during stormy weather on Saturday.

The incident happened on Gemini Drive. Rescue crews said the woman had only minor injuries, including a broken arm.

Neighbors say firefighters had break her front window to get her out. When they called to check on her she said she was trapped and needed help immediately. Fortunately, her children were not home at the time.

The Central Fire Department also tweeted a photo of a large tree lying on a home in the 1300 block of Gurney. No one inside was hurt.

A downed tree in the 1200 block of Hwy 64 (between Hubbs and North Joor) blocked all traffic. The road remained closed as of 11 a.m.

The storm system that pushed through the area was responsible for thousands of power outages.

