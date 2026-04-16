BRPD: Woman gave a mother ride home, then beat and robbed her before holding children at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested for allegedly giving a mother a ride home before pistol-whipping and robbing her, and then holding her children at gunpoint.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Briauna Rogers and her brother gave another woman a ride to her apartment along Autumn Blossom Avenue on April 2.

When they arrived, Rogers and her brother got out of the car, tackled the woman, beat her with a handgun and emptied her purse, an arrest affidavit shows.

Rogers then allegedly held one of the woman's children at gunpoint and forced him into the apartment, where she demanded more money. According to court documents, Rogers then grabbed the woman's other child and held him at gunpoint while saying, "I got her baby now."

Rogers came back to the woman and hit her in the head again with the gun, causing it to fire a shot, before she and her brother left the scene, documents show.

Police arrested Rogers on April 10. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.