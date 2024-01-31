BRPD: 'Strong possibility' that two separate fatal shootings were racially motivated

BATON ROUGE - A person of interest was not charged in two deadly shootings, but was arrested after detectives found illegal drugs while searching his home, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies.

According to arrest warrants, deputies with the EBRSO homicide division were assisting Baton Rouge Police Department homicide detectives in the investigation of fatal shootings on Florida Blvd. and Alaska Street.

During the investigation, BRPD detectives said they identified Kenneth Gleason as a suspect in the shootings. They obtained a search warrant for his home, which was performed Saturday evening.

While searching the home, detectives said they found 9 grams of marijuana in a hallway bathroom, and testosterone enanthate, or human growth hormones, in Gleason's bedroom. Detectives say Gleason claimed ownership of the narcotics and acknowledged he did not have a prescription for the testosterone enanthate.

Detectives arrested Gleason on possession of schedule I drugs and possession of schedule III drugs. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison overnight.

Gleason was not charged in connection to either shooting. He is still being considered as a person of interest in both fatal shootings, according to BRPD.

District Attorney Hillar Moore confirms, as of 7 p.m. Sunday, Gleason is still being held on a $3,500 bond.