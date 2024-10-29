BRPD: Juvenile in custody after chase, lockdown at Scotlandville High School Friday morning

BATON ROUGE — A juvenile was arrested after a car theft and chase near Scotlandville High School resulted in a lockdown when multiple suspects ran onto the campus of the school Friday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

At around 7:30 a.m., BRPD officers responded to an anonymous tip claiming suspects were attempting to steal multiple cars at the 12000 block of Doverwood Drive. Officers identified one of the stolen vehicles and initiated a vehicle pursuit.

The stolen car crashed into a fire hydrant before three suspects in school uniforms exited the car and fled on foot.

Officers took one of the juvenile suspects into custody. The juvenile was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated criminal damage to Property, aggravated flight From an officer, simple possession of marijuana and a switched license plate.

BRPD deployed a K9 unit when the other two suspects were seen jumping the fence into the campus of Scotlandville High School while the campus was placed on lockdown. Two juveniles were detained for questioning, but BRPD said there was insufficient evidence to charge the suspects.

There are two outstanding suspects at large.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is urged to contact BRPD.