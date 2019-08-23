BRPD immediately begins internal investigation into Sterling shooting

BATON ROUGE (AP) - An attorney for a Baton Rouge police officer who shot and killed a black man during a struggle says he expects the city's police chief to fire his client.



Officer Blane Salamoni's lawyer, John McLindon, says it's "grossly unfair" that Police Chief Murphy Paul plans to hold a disciplinary hearing less than a week after the end of a criminal investigation of Alton Sterling's July 2016 shooting death.



Paul says he hopes to complete the police department's disciplinary process for the two officers involved in Sterling's deadly shooting by Friday.



Earlier Tuesday, Louisiana's attorney general ruled out state criminal charges against Salamoni or Officer Howie Lake II.



McLindon says he believes it's a "foregone conclusion" that Paul will fire Salamoni.

An attorney representing Howie Lake, the second officer involved in the shooting, tells WBRZ he doesn't believe Lake will be fired. The attorney added that they would appeal if the department chose to fire the officer.