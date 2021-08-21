92°
BRPD headquarters evacuated as officers investigate suspicious package
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police headquarters on Airline Highway was evacuated after officers discovered what was described as a "suspicious package" outside the building Thursday morning.
The department confirmed to WBRZ that a "suitcase-like" object was found near the courtyard shortly after 9 o'clock. Police headquarters was evacuated as a bomb squad was called in to investigate.
The department said late Thursday morning that bomb technicians were not able to determine the contents using an X-ray, so a water cannon was used to open it. Police said they found action figures inside the case and no sign of an actual threat.
The building has since resumed normal operation.
