Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly issued a statement Thursday, breaking the silence after he was fired from the university last week. 

Kelly said that he "will remember and appreciate what we did accomplish" during his four-year tenure at LSU. 

LSU's football team is currently searching for a head coach as Frank Wilson serves as the interim. 

1 day ago Thursday, November 06 2025

