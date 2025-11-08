70°
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly issued a statement Thursday, breaking the silence after he was fired from the university last week.
Kelly said that he "will remember and appreciate what we did accomplish" during his four-year tenure at LSU.
LSU's football team is currently searching for a head coach as Frank Wilson serves as the interim.
