BREC Summer camps 2016

Katrina Ward of BREC, stopped by News 2 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about the several summer camps that BREC is offering for children this summer.



Camps are offered for children of many ages and different interests. Each camp that BREC offers has a curriculum that offers different themes for campers to participate in including games, arts and crafts, field trips and more.



All of the camps, start June 6 to July 9 and list of camps with hours of 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Camp prices are $90 per week for East Baton Rouge Parish residents and $108 per week for out-of-parish residents. Camps marked with “*” are $50 per week for EBR residents only.





Camps for ages 4-6 years old:



Baringer Road Park (30 max per session)





Jackson Community Park





Perkins Road Community Park





Milton J. Womack Park Recreation Center





Zachary Community Park (30 max per session)













Camps for ages 6-12 years old:





Alsen Park* (sponsored by Ronaldson Fields)



Antioch Park (at Cedar Ridge Park)



Ben Burge Park*



Cadillac Street Park*



Cedar Ridge Park



Church Street Park Girls' Camp (45 max per session)



Church Street Park Boys' Camp (45 max per session)



Exxon Mobil/YMCA at Howell Place*



Flanacher Road Park*



Forest Community Park (at Redeemer Baptist Church)



Hamilton Park



Highland Road Community Park



Hooper Road Park*



Howell Community Park*



Independence Community Park



Longfellow Park*



Lovett Road Park Girls' Camp (45 max per session)



Lovett Road Park Boys' Camp (45 max per session)



Maplewood Park*



Mayfair Park*



Mills Avenue Park* (due to Anna T. Jordan Community Park renovations)



North Sherwood Forest Community Park



North Street Park* (due to Gus Young Park renovations)



Perkins Road Community Park



Saia Park*



T.D. Bickham Park* (due to Baker Park under renovations)







Camps for ages 13-15 years old:



Kernan Park



Plank Road Park





Registration Dates:





East Baton Rouge Parish residents: Feb. 27 - 9 a.m.-noon

Out-of-parish residents: March 7 - 3:30 p.m. to the close of each facility





Camp Themes include:



Week 1: Step N 2 Fun



Week 2: Crazy Sports



Week 3: Trailblazer Week



Week 4: Walk of FAME



Week 5: Stars and Stripes



Week 6: Geaux Green



Week 7: Wet-N-Wild



Week 8: Peace Out





Camp Sunshine :

Camp Sunshine is an exclusive camp designed for children with mental and developmental disabilities, ages 6-12, 13-16 and 17-25. All BREC summer camps are inclusive, but Camp Sunshine is for children who need to function within a staff ratio of 1:5. Each themed week consists of games and activities, arts and crafts, field trips, water activities, and inclusive activities with other recreational camps to give the children social opportunities to interact with their peers.



Every child with a disability must have an assessment completed. BREC will screen each child's abilities and needs in order for him/her to function to their fullest ability at camp. Children who require any of the following: bathroom assistance, feeding assistance and challenging behaviors that require more than 1:5 staff ratio may be required to have an aide provided by the parents/guardian.





LOCATIONS:

Kathy Drive Park (limit 25 campers per week)

Camp Sunshine (Ages: 6-12)





Drusilla Lane Park (limit 25 campers per week)

Camp Sunshine (Ages: 13-16)





Milton J. Womack Park (limit 20 campers per week)

Camp Sunshine Club (Ages: 17-25)





HOW TO REGISTER:







In-parish residents can start Saturday, February 27, 9 a.m. - noon

Out-of-parish residents can start Monday, March 7.





All campers who attended camp the previous year, 2015 may go directly to their appropriate site for registration starting Saturday, February 27, 9 a.m. - noon. A recreation assessment must still be filled out to complete registration.





A recreation assessment is required for all first time campers by BREC staff to determine if Camp Sunshine is the right choice or if they should be at a typical inclusive camp. Walk-ins are allowed on Saturday, February 27 from 9 a.m.-noon, but an appointment time is recommended. To schedule an appointment for Saturday, February 27, for 9 a.m.-noon, please contact John Lopez, jlopez@brec.org.





Starting Tuesday, March 1st first time campers can contact John Lopez, jlopez@brec.org or Kendall Aguillard, kaguillard@brec.org for an assessment appointment.