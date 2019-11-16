35°
Body of missing woman discovered by workers cutting grass along I-10
PRAIRIEVILLE - A body believed to be that of a missing woman was found along I-10 in Ascension Parish Thursday.
The discovery was reportedly made before 1 o'clock by a crew cutting grass along the eastbound lanes near the LA 73 exit. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office identified the woman as 50-year-old Debrah Dammann.
Dammann had just been reported missing Wednesday.
Law enforcement activity on I-10 East just after the Hwy. 73 exit in Ascension. pic.twitter.com/3IjB5OFr9G— WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) November 14, 2019
Dammann's cause of death is not known at this time, but the sheriff's office says it does not suspect foul play.
The investigation is ongoing.
