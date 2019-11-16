35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body of missing woman discovered by workers cutting grass along I-10

Related Story

PRAIRIEVILLE - A body believed to be that of a missing woman was found along I-10 in Ascension Parish Thursday.

The discovery was reportedly made before 1 o'clock by a crew cutting grass along the eastbound lanes near the LA 73 exit. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office identified the woman as 50-year-old Debrah Dammann.

Dammann had just been reported missing Wednesday.

Dammann's cause of death is not known at this time, but the sheriff's office says it does not suspect foul play. 

The investigation is ongoing.

News
Body of missing woman discovered by workers...
Body of missing woman discovered by workers cutting grass along I-10
PRAIRIEVILLE - A body believed to be that of a missing woman was found along I-10 in Ascension Parish Thursday.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 14 2019 Nov 14, 2019 Thursday, November 14, 2019 1:09:00 PM CST November 14, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days