Black Friday Shopping

BATON ROUGE- Shoppers weren't bothered by the early start to the Christmas shopping season, as they poured into malls and electronic stores hoping for big deals through the evening and morning.

Best Buy opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and many employees were still working through the evening as customers waited for midnight sales.

"It's in a sense, worth it, because you get to help people find what they want, you give them information, it's very fast paced, so the time goes by really quickly, said Allie Funderburk, an employee at Best Buy.

The mall was fairly time past midnight, because many stores opened early, but that didn't stop shoppers from combing the aisles for more deals.

"Keep on shopping, shop til I drop, it's Black Friday, it's the holidays, you gotta enjoy, Black Friday is part of the holidays," said Sharnise Goldston, who was shopping through the night.

Many business owners were determined to take advantage of the extra customers.

"We figured we could get in an extra ten hours of sales, you know with mall rent, we got to beat it, so the earlier, the better," said Ned Pearson, who was selling bluetooth speakers.

By early morning, many shoppers were already finished and the mall seemed to be clearing out.