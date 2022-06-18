Latest Weather Blog
Bike event held for children with special needs
BATON ROUGE – Over the weekend, The McMains Children's Developmental Center set up a race track for children with special needs to test out bikes specifically fitted to meet their needs.
The event took place at Istrouma Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 12 and was open to children with disabilities ages 3-21.
Organizers said that the event is a great way for children to get exercise while coming together with their families.
"Our families of the children with special needs are always looking for opportunities to get out in the community and have events where their special needs child and the whole family can participate, and so this event gives them that chance," Mandy Langlois, event organizer, said.
McMains says they are always looking for volunteers to help with events such as the Bike Event. You can find more information on how to support McMains Children's Development Center here.
