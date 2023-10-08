67°
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for Oklahoma VS. Texas, Giants @ Dolphins and more! $$$

Best Bets is back! 

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are joined by a special guest this week to give you the Best Bets for College Football and the NFL!

Week 4 of College Football:

Texas -6.5

UNC -8.5

Kentucky +14.5

Week 5 of the NFL!

Texans +2

Dolphins -9.5

Rams +4.5

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 9-11am, on ESPN 104.5!

2 days ago Friday, October 06 2023

