67°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for Oklahoma VS. Texas, Giants @ Dolphins and more! $$$
Related Story
Best Bets is back!
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are joined by a special guest this week to give you the Best Bets for College Football and the NFL!
Week 4 of College Football:
Texas -6.5
UNC -8.5
Kentucky +14.5
Week 5 of the NFL!
Texans +2
Dolphins -9.5
Rams +4.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 9-11am, on ESPN 104.5!
News
Best Bets is back! Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are joined by a special guest this week to give... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Radio show host, candidate for state rep under investigation by feds over...
-
Veterans specialty court coming to East Baton Rouge Parish aims to help...
-
BRAC touts economic success tied Government Street road diet