Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Games in November are the ones you remember! $$$
Related Story
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL and the NBA!
Friday
College Football:
Georgia State @ UConn: UConn -8.5 (L)
Yale @ Columbia: u50.5 Total Points (W)
South Florida @ Florida Atlantic: South Florida -2.5 (W)
San Diego State @ Boise State: San Diego State +23.5 (L)
NHL:
Senators @ Rangers: u6.5 Total Goals (W)
Jets @ Blue Jackets: Jets ML (W)
Islanders @ Sabres: Islanders ML (W)
Lightning @ Wild: u6.5 Total Goals (L)
Devils @ Flames: o6.5 Total Goals (L)
NBA:
Knicks @ Pistons: Knicks -6.5 (W)
Magic @ Cavaliers: Magic +7.5 (L)
Kings @ Hawks: Hawks +6.5 (L)
Lakers @ Raptors: u232.5 Total Points (L)
Bulls @ Nets: Nets -1.5 (W)
Nuggets @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -3.5 (L)
Saturday
College Football:
Duke @ Miami: Duke +21.5 (L)
Ohio State @ Penn State: Penn State +4.5 (L)
Vanderbilt @ Auburn: Vanderbilt +7.5 (W)
Florida @ Georgia: Georgia -13.5 (W)
Texas A&M @ South Carolina: o43.5 Total Points (W)
Wisconsin @ Iowa: Iowa -2.5 (W)
NHL:
Bruins @ Flyers: u6.5 Total Goals (W)
Blackhawks @ Kings: o5.5 Total Goals (W)
Blue Jackets @ Capitals: Capitals ML (W)
Canadiens @ Penguins: Penguins ML (W)
Maple Leaf @ Blues: Maple Leafs ML (L)
Canucks @ Sharks: u6.5 Total Goals (W)
NBA:
Celtics @ Hornets: Celtics -11.5 (L)
Kings @ Raptors: Kings -4.5 (L)
Cavaliers @ Bucks: Cavaliers +2.5 (W)
Warriors @ Rockets: Warriors +6.5 (W)
Timberwolves @ Spurs: Spurs +4.5 (W)
Thunder @ Clippers: Thunder -5.5 (W)
Sunday
NFL:
Dolphins @ Bills: Bills -5.5 (L)
Commanders @ Giants: Commanders -3.5 (W)
Broncos @ Ravens: Broncos +8.5 (L)
Bears @ Cardinals: Cardinals -1.5 (W)
Lions @ Packers: Lions -2.5 (W)
Colts @ Vikings: Colts +5.5 (L)
NHL:
Islanders @ Rangers: Rangers ML (W)
Lightning @ Jets: u6.5 Total Goals (L)
Kraken @ Bruins: o5.5 Total Goals (L)
Capitals @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML (W)
Oilers @ Flames: Oilers ML (W)
Blackhawks @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals (W)
NBA:
Pistons @ Nets: Nets -2.5 (L)
Hawks @ Pelicans: Pelicans -3.5 (L)
Magic @ Mavericks: Magic +6.5 (L)
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police searching for person who burglarized Wooddale Boulevard business
-
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to...
-
Two people shot by law enforcement at end of police chase Sunday...
-
Benefit concert held for church destroyed in February fire
-
Special needs kids saddle up for New Roads rodeo