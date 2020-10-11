BESS 9AM LIVE SHOT

77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Saturday morning showed widespread debris covering lawns and streets.

Trees were reported down in most area parishes.

Some streets were closed or impassable because of debris. 

Debris seen across the region as Saturday morning sunlight shows Delta's impacts
BATON ROUGE - Saturday morning showed widespread debris covering lawns and streets. Trees were reported down in most area... More >>
