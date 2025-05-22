Latest Weather Blog
Berzon enters transfer portal
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - An All-American pitcher for the LSU softball team is in the the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Softball America and D1Softball report that Sydney Berzon has entered the portal.
LSU P Sydney Berzon has entered the transfer portal.— Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) May 20, 2025
A two-time All-American, Berzon owns a career 2.02 ERA with 52 wins and 416 strikeouts in 486.1 innings of work. She was 18-8 with a 2.46 ERA in 2025, her junior year. pic.twitter.com/W1sghnWmcf
Berzon, a junior, pitched 486.1 innings with a 2.02 ERA in her three seasons at LSU. She was a second team All-American in 2024.
LSU All-American Sydney Berzon has entered the transfer portalhttps://t.co/bBKo4qEOtZ pic.twitter.com/9rGrSAuPVQ— Brady (@BradyVernon) May 20, 2025
In 2025, Berzon went 18-8 with a 2.46 ERA in 30 appearances. After the Tigers season ended on Saturday, Head Coach Beth Torina disclosed Berzon was dealing with an injury this season.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After years of On Your Side reports, crews replace dozens of non-functioning...
-
Two accused of helping Orleans Parish jail escapees arrested
-
U.S. Department of Justice retracts findings that said Louisiana State Police uses...
-
Former Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden lies in state at City Hall...
-
Law enforcement participates in series of runs leading up to Special Olympics