Berzon enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - An All-American pitcher for the LSU softball team is in the the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Softball America and D1Softball report that Sydney Berzon has entered the portal.

Berzon, a junior, pitched 486.1 innings with a 2.02 ERA in her three seasons at LSU. She was a second team All-American in 2024.

In 2025, Berzon went 18-8 with a 2.46 ERA in 30 appearances. After the Tigers season ended on Saturday, Head Coach Beth Torina disclosed Berzon was dealing with an injury this season.