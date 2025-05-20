Latest Weather Blog
REPORTS: LSU pitcher Berzon enters Transfer Portal
BATON ROUGE - An All-American pitcher for the LSU softball team is in the the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Softball America and D1Softball report that Sydney Berzon has entered the portal.
LSU P Sydney Berzon has entered the transfer portal.— Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) May 20, 2025
A two-time All-American, Berzon owns a career 2.02 ERA with 52 wins and 416 strikeouts in 486.1 innings of work. She was 18-8 with a 2.46 ERA in 2025, her junior year. pic.twitter.com/W1sghnWmcf
Berzon, a junior, pitched 486.1 innings with a 2.02 ERA in her three seasons at LSU. She was a second team All-American in 2024.
LSU All-American Sydney Berzon has entered the transfer portalhttps://t.co/bBKo4qEOtZ pic.twitter.com/9rGrSAuPVQ— Brady (@BradyVernon) May 20, 2025
in 2025, Berzon went 18-8 with a 2.46 ERA in 30 appearances. After the Tigers season ended on Saturday, Head Coach Beth Torina disclosed Berzon was dealing with an injury this season.
