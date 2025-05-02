Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge tutoring business owner to be featured on 'The Oprah Podcast'
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge tutoring company owner will be featured on Oprah Winfrey's podcast next week.
Stephanie Crawford, founder of Best in Class Tutoring, will be featured in the May 6 episode of "The Oprah Podcast." Crawford will be joined by bestselling author Mel Robbins on the episode, which a news release says will feature "a powerful conversation about anxiety, resilience and the emotional pressures today’s students are facing."
Crawford's company offers certified ACT, SAT and GRE prep, but Crawford says her focus goes beyond test scores. By addressing academic and emotional struggles, she says she is helping students build confidence and a love of learning.
Crawford's appearance on Winfrey's podcast comes during Mental Health Awareness Month.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
This week in history: The flood of 1977
-
2une In Previews: Inspiration Day to celebrate new resource center coming to...
-
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
-
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
-
Dutchtown softball is headed to the state semifinals for the first time...
-
Catholic High baseball shuts out John Curtis Christian in game one of...
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
LSU baseball rolling with confidence after big week
-
Brusly baseball and softball in pursuit of state title