82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge nurse recognized by Governor, Mayor for vaccination efforts

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Nurse Carla Brown was recognized Tuesday by Gov. John Bel Edwards and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom for her efforts in fighting COVID-19. 

After her husband passed away from COVID, Brown traveled door to door giving COVID vaccinations. Nurse Brown vaccinated more than 2,000 people. 

Louisiana Healthcare Connections presented Nurse Brown with a $25,000 honorarium in recognition of her fight against COVID.

Nurse Brown made it her concern to vaccinate underserved communities.

News
Baton Rouge nurse recognized by Governor, Mayor...
Baton Rouge nurse recognized by Governor, Mayor for vaccination efforts
BATON ROUGE - Nurse Carla Brown was recognized Tuesday by Gov. John Bel Edwards and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 17 2021 Aug 17, 2021 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 10:58:00 PM CDT August 17, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days