Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - A 70-year-old man from Baton Rouge was killed in a crash that happened on I-12 Friday afternoon.
Louisiana State Police said the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday. Steven Lockwood, 70, was driving westbound on I-12. Troopers said the vehicle in front of him was slowing for upcoming traffic when Lockwood vehicle crashed into it.
Lockwood, despite wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle also received minor injuries.
Troopers collected toxicology samples as part of the investigation.
