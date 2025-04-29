72°
Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - A 70-year-old man from Baton Rouge was killed in a crash that happened on I-12 Friday afternoon. 

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday. Steven Lockwood, 70, was driving westbound on I-12. Troopers said the vehicle in front of him was slowing for upcoming traffic when Lockwood vehicle crashed into it. 

Lockwood, despite wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. 

The driver of the other vehicle also received minor injuries. 

Troopers collected toxicology samples as part of the investigation. 

