Baton Rouge IT company to host 'Smash-a-thon' Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE - IT company SparkHound is hosting a "Smash-a-thon" Thursday evening at Celtic Studios.

Participants will be able to smash old laptops, computers, servers, and printers at the event with bats and hammers to help relieve stress and vent out some frustration.

Company Echo Tango will also be present to produce and share AI-generated slow motion clips of each person’s smashing session for their social media.

Kids will have stations to take apart old laptops and keyboards with engineers to explain what all the parts do.

All proceeds will go to Companion Animal Alliance, the only open-intake animal shelter in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Tickets are $10 which will get you entry, unlimited smashing, food and drinks from Curbside Burgers, family-friendly games and educational experiences, and live music.

After the event, all equipment will be securely recycled.

