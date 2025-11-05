Baton Rouge Capitol Center hosts monthly First Sunday Brunch

BATON ROUGE— Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center launched its First Sunday brunch on the first Sunday of November.

The hotel says it's an initiative to celebrate connection, comfort, and community in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge.

Every First Sunday of each month, museums in the downtown area will offer free admission to the brunch, allowing the hotel to hop on the trend of reviving the downtown area.

The hotel offered a variety of brunch items on the menu, from shrimp and grits to crab beignets at its Kingfish Restaurant.

Guests can enjoy complimentary valet parking alongside brunch and revive the art of conversation at the historic Hilton Center.

Brunch is on the first Sunday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.