Ban on smoking in casinos, bars now in effect

BATON ROUGE- A new smoking ordinance is now in effect for customers in bars and casinos.

Smoke breaks will now have to be taken outdoors. Many businesses are creating outdoor patio space to allow their customers to smoke.

A state law was enacted back in 2017 that outlawed smoking inside restaurants and now several cities are enacting wider ranging restrictions. The EBR Smoke-Free Coalition says that the ordinance will protect over 3,000 workers in the capital city from second-hand smoke.

The ordinance will be enforced by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Authorities say they will handle violations on a case-by-case basis.