Deputies searching for suspect in rash of vehicle burglaries

Monday, April 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Deputies are trying to identify the suspect in a "rash" of vehicle burglaries that happened on Friday. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said on April 11, multiple vehicles in the area of Kellie Drive in Hammond were broken into. Deputies said as the investigation was underway, a credit card stolen from one of the vehicles was used at a gas station in Amite. 

Surveillance video from the gas station showed a suspect vehicle and the potential suspect in the burglaries. The vehicle was a 2012 silver Honda Accord with front-end damage on the passenger side, a spare passenger-side front tire and no tint on the back window. 

Detectives are working to find the owner of the vehicle to determine if it was also stolen. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TPSO at (985) 414-7253.

