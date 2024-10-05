74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker football off to hot start

Related Story

BAKER - The Baker High School football team is off to a hot start in 2024.

The Buffaloes are 4-0 for the first time in a couple of decades. Second-year Baker head coach James Dartez tells WBRZ the team's success comes from the players buying in.

"Right now we're sitting at about 38 kids (on the team), I'm ecstatic at that, my first workout, when I first got hired, I had eight kids when I first started." Dartez said. "The guys have taken well to the system, offensive and defensive is married to each other, we're constantly encouraging each other at practice, we're don't we're not just a team of football players, we're a band of brothers, as a coach, I couldn't be prouder."

Baker faces their toughest test of the season Friday night, hosting Dunham. The Tigers are also 4-0.

News
Baker High School football team riding hot...
Baker High School football team riding hot start
BAKER - The Baker High School football team is off to a hot start in 2024. The Buffaloes are... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 Thursday, October 03, 2024 10:09:00 PM CDT October 03, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days