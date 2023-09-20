Avery Johnson returns to Baton Rouge coaching for the opposing team

BATON ROUGE - A New Orleans native came home to Baton Rouge Wednesday evening, coaching for an opposing team.



Avery Johnson is a New Orleans native, and a former Southern Jaguars' basketball player. Now he is coaching for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide faced off with the LSU Tigers in the PMAC tonight,



This was a Homecoming for Johnson, a star for the Jags. The floor of the FG Clark Activity Center has his name on it, and his jersey has been retired. This was his first game in Baton Rouge as a college coach, and his first time playing against an old friend, LSU coach Johnny Jones.



"Johnny Jones and Avery go back a ways. I know johnny back when I played football with Jerry Stovall." Johnon's brother told News Two. Andre Johnson played for the purple and gold.



Tonight he talked about his brother and how excited the whole family was, to be playing in the PMAC.



"He's excited just to be at Alabama to be able to turn the program around and he knows the kind of history that LSU has. This is a very big game as far as him and his program goes." Johnson said.



And even though Andre went to LSU, tonight, he said he was cheering for Alabama.



" I'd like to see them both go to the tournament and both do well. I'm very excited for both schools." Johnson said.



The tigers fell to the Tide 76 to 69.