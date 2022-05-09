Authorities recover woman's stolen SUV after she was carjacked at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect after he stole a woman's vehicle at gunpoint Saturday.

Deputies recovered the car, thanks to OnStar.

The sheriff's office says the victim was vacuuming her vehicle at a car wash in the 6500 block of Pecue Lane around 8:30 p.m. when she was approached by a black male armed with a handgun.

The suspect demanded the keys to the victim's black Cadillac SUV, and the victim complied. The man then left without further incident.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5'5" to 5'9", 150lbs-180lbs, 20-30 years old, with a slim build, shoulder length dreads, green shorts, and a very dark complexion.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.