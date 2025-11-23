58°
Latest Weather Blog
Assumption Parish deputies arrest 80-year-old for allegedly lighting tire fires
Related Story
NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested an 80-year-old man accused of lighting several illegal fires.
According to APSO, Willie J. Langs allegedly lit a large pile of tires on fire on Howard Lane in Napoleonville. A local fire department told deputies that large burn piles were a "repetitive problem involving Willie J. Langs."
After consulting with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, deputies arrested Langs on a felony charge of illegal disposal, discharge or emission of a substance.
News
NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested an 80-year-old man accused of lighting several illegal fires. According to APSO,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football squeaks by Western Kentucky
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library turns to community after failed funding proposition
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
City and parish leaders discuss how de-consolidated government would work
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court hosts fourth annual National Adoption Day