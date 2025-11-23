Assumption Parish deputies arrest 80-year-old for allegedly lighting tire fires

NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested an 80-year-old man accused of lighting several illegal fires.

According to APSO, Willie J. Langs allegedly lit a large pile of tires on fire on Howard Lane in Napoleonville. A local fire department told deputies that large burn piles were a "repetitive problem involving Willie J. Langs."

After consulting with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, deputies arrested Langs on a felony charge of illegal disposal, discharge or emission of a substance.