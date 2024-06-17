Ascension Parish residents remain hopeful after a week with no power

In Ascension Parish, some residents are now going on a week with no power.

"What's the time frame? Are we going to be until October? Is it going to be next week? We need to make a plan. Cause, we can't stay out here for weeks and weeks with no power. It's just too hard, especially for the elderly out here," resident Ashley Fontaine said.

Ashley Fontaine lives in the Three Rivers Island community, which is only accessible by golf cart.

"We're not sure how long we're going to be without power as we're a unique community out here. The bucket trucks can't get to us. I can't even imagine how they're going to get to us. We'll probably be one of the last communities they reach," Fontaine said.

St. Amant resident Dillon Moore said even though the storm destroyed some of his trees, he considers his family lucky.

"We're very fortunate we've only had minimal damage. About 15 trees behind my house. I had one that actually hit my pump shed, that did minimum damage," Moore said.

Having to take care of their four-month-old baby with no power has been Moore's biggest concern.

"She's been taking warm baths at other places. We got to bring her someplace to take baths but, she enjoys car rides," Moore said.

Fontaine is dealing with a fish kill from the rising waters and also, no water.

"One day, we might have it for a few hours, or we might be out without it for a couple days or so," Fontaine said.

Both Fontaine and Moore are DEMCO customers, which as of Sunday has restored power to 64% of their meters state-wide.

Aside from having no power, both have managed to find the light through the darkness and lend a helping hand.

"We actually had about 120 plates of food. We gave out pastalaya all day yesterday. It was my sister's idea. They actually live an hour and a half away, and they drove down here to cook," Moore said.

Estimated times of restoration are still pending.