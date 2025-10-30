Ascension Parish resident upset after historic cabins torn down

MODESTE — One woman in Ascension Parish is speaking out after witnessing nationally historic registered cabins located on Mulberry Grove Farm being torn down.

Ascension Parish resident Ashley Gaignard said she grew up not only learning about the historical significance of the cabins, but she also has family ties to them.

"This is where my dad's momma worked. This is where my uncle was born. To just wipe it away, I think the owner could have been more sensitive to tearing those houses down," Gaignard said.

The cabins were originally built in 1890 as homes to sharecroppers who worked on Mulberry Grove Farm, which was known as Mulberry Grove Plantation and built in 1836.

Gaignard said the homes symbolize the resilience of African Americans.

"I think about the architectural design and how strong those houses had to be to stand through storms, and for this many years they're still standing," Gaingard said. "That lets us know that America was built off our backs."

The owner of the property told WBRZ he's aware of the cabins' historical significance, but claims he tore them down because of insurance costs and rotting in the structures.

Gaignard said she believes the land is being cleared to make room for the new Hyundai Steel Plant being planned for Ascension Parish, which she says will wipe away its history.

"They're trying to lay out a new foundation and show us this is a new way and this is a new day," Gaignard said. "I think that was a bold statement that was made when those houses got torn down."

WBRZ did obtain purchase documents between the owner and the Hyundai Steel Plant for land in the area. It's not clear if the purchase would include the plantation and cabins.

We've reached out to government officials for clarification on the sale, as well as details on the permitting process when it comes to demolition of historic sites. We have not received any information as of yet.