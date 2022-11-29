82°
Ascension Parish President issues one-year moratorium on new developments
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment is proposing a pause on new residential and commercial developments for a year, citing pervasive drainage issues throughout the parish.
Cointment said Tuesday he's proposing the moratorium to the Ascension Parish Council this Thursday in response to recent major flooding. In a public letter, he cited increasingly common flood events caused by storm water run-off as the reason behind the proposal.
"The moratorium is necessary to give parish government time to consider all the aspects of the combined impact of additional development and increased frequency of severe weather events currently being experienced in Ascension Parish," the letter read in part.
