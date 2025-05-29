87°
As summer starts, local groups announce free food programs for children
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System's free summer meals program started Tuesday.
Meals will be served at more than 80 sites across the parish through July 31. Registration for the program can be done here.
Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The meals will be available to anyone under the age of 18 during the summer months, the school system said. All meals from the program must be consumed on site.
The full list of locations can be found below:
