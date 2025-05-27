86°
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank announces meal distribution schedule for students out of school

58 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, May 27 2025 May 27, 2025 May 27, 2025 12:06 PM May 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has announced its meal distribution schedule to get healthy meals to kids who are out of school for the summer. 

Thirteen sites will be available to serve kids and teens in the GBRFB's service area. All kids under 18 can receive meal boxes at the following places and times:

St. Helena Branch Audubon Regional Library
Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for 9 weeks starting June 5

Clinton Branch Audubon Regional Library
Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for 10 weeks starting June 4

Morganza Branch Pointe Coupee Parish Library
Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 9 weeks starting June 3

Innis Branch Pointe Coupee Parish Library
Mondays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for 10 weeks starting June 2

Plains Presbyterian Church
Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for 9 weeks starting June 3

East Iberville Branch Iberville Parish Library
Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for 5 weeks starting July 3

White Castle Branch Iberville Parish Library
Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for 5 weeks starting July 8

Maringouin Branch Iberville Parish Library
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for 4 weeks starting July 9

Rosedale Branch Iberville Parish Library
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for 9 weeks starting June 4

Grosse Tete Iberville Parish Library
Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for 10 weeks starting June 2

Bayou Pigeon Iberville Parish Library
Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m. for 9 weeks starting June 4

Bayou Sorrel Iberville Parish Library
Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for 10 weeks starting June 2

Erwinville Community Children's Organization and Food Pantry
Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 9 weeks starting June 3

