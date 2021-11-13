April 24, 2020 AM Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A beautiful day in store, as ample sunshine will be the case throughout the day. Temperatures will break into the 80s around 1 PM, as highs peaking near 85°. Winds will be initially out of the east, but will shift out of the southeast through the afternoon and stay light around 5 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear this evening, but clouds will be increasing beginning around midnight and through much of the overnight period. This is associated with a cold front that will be breaking up, but some pockets of drizzle may make it near the Capital City. The majority of light showers should stay just north and west of the Baton Rouge area. Overnight lows will drop near 65° into Saturday morning.

Up Next: Skies stay sunny through the weekend, and temperatures will be around average and in the low 80s. Showers return late Tuesday into Wednesday, with storms possible through Wednesday morning and afternoon.

THE EXPLANATION:

The strong system that brought severe weather our way yesterday morning and afternoon is continuing to drive through Florida this morning. We are currently behind this system which has allowed drier and cooler conditions through the day today, but another impulse will approach late tonight. It is a very weak cold front that will be dissipating as it moves through our area. There is still a potential for some spotty showers or drizzle mainly north and west of Baton Rouge. There is really no atmospheric moisture available for this system, but there is a chance for a light shower shortly after midnight until 3 AM. This weak front will push into the Gulf Saturday morning, allowing for dry, clear, and slightly cooler conditions through the weekend. High pressure will dominate through Monday before the next substantial system approaches late Tuesday into Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are not currently anticipated with this system, and should push through to our southeast into Thursday as conditions improve.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.