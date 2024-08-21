Alleged robber dies after being run over by victims

BATON ROUGE- Detectives from the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man who was run over by a vehicle after robbing two victims in the parking lot at the Radio Bar.

The incident took place in the 3000 block Government Street around 9 p.m. last night.

Two victims were in a car, leaving a local bar, when the suspect, identified as Corey Montgomery, stopped them in the parking lot and demanded money at gunpoint. One of the victims gave the Montgomery his wallet and as they attempted to drive off, he starting shooting at the vehicle.

The driver then struck Montgomery with the vehicle as he fled the parking lot. The alleged gunman was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.