All three Weeks brothers play at same time vs. WKU
BATON ROUGE - There weren't too many positives to take away from LSU's 13-10 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday, but the Weeks brothers provided one cool moment.
All three brothers, Whit, West, and Zach were on the field at the same time during a defensive series. Its the first time LSU has had three siblings play at the same time.
West Weeks, a senior, had a sack in his final game at Tiger Stadium.
