After WBRZ report on teacher's child porn arrest, school system admits employee was placed on leave

BATON ROUGE - School officials knew about allegations against an elementary teacher for days before WBRZ broke news of his child porn arrest on Tuesday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Brandon Short was arrested Tuesday at his apartment, Blu on the Boulevard, near the corner of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. An East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson said Short, a music teacher at Ryan Elementary School, was placed on leave Aug. 5.

According to an EBR Schools social media post, Short was recruited to the public school system in Baton Rouge from Georgia. According to arrest information, Short is from Georgia.

The school released the following statement Wednesday morning.

"He was hired with the school district on 8/2/2021. Upon that employment his background check and fingerprints were cleared on 8/5/21. He was placed on administrative leave 8/5/22. Short was assigned as an itinerant teacher at Ryan ES."

The school system said it refused to answer any more questions about Short's arrest or his time as an employee, citing it as a "personnel and law enforcement matter."

If convicted, Short could go to prison for a minimum of 25 years without parole, probation or a suspended sentence.