A Southern University Human Jukebox Legacy continues with a mother and son duo performing halftime

BATON ROUGE - For many people, pride for Southern University runs deep, through years of tradition and family legacy. Homecoming is a time for them to not only reflect on the old memories but also make new ones.

Bridgette Richard, a former Dancing Doll for the Human Jukebox marching band, danced from 1982 to 1985.

"I was exposed to events I never imagined I would've participated in," Richard said of her experience. "Professional football games, basketball games... we opened Epcot Center."



Now, years later, she's getting back on the field for one last rip through Mumford for The Dancing Dolls' 55th Anniversary, and this last one is going to be very special: her son Hunter is a freshman who plays the tuba in the band. During the halftime show, they are both going to be on the field performing at the same time.

"I'm going to be dancing to the music that my son is playing as a part of the band."

"Everyone says, 'it's your first homecoming, you gon' remember this one.' Especially me because I know my mom is going to be out there," Hunter said.

Marching for the Human Jukebox is a dream come true for Hunter.



"It's pride. I know it's a big legacy for me to live up to but I'm just really proud of her."

The feeling is mutual. Richard says she's excited to share in this special moment with her son.

"He always was practicing and working really, really hard and his hard work finally paid off. I'm just so proud to see him wear the S on his chest," Richard said.