A somber farewell: Remembering Mayor-President Melvin 'Kip' Holden

BATON ROUGE — A somber day took place in Baton Rouge as many gathered to mourn the loss of former Mayor-President Melvin "Kip" Holden.

Dozens filled Greater King David Baptist Church Thursday, remembering Holden and the profound legacy he leaves behind.

"Wherever he went, he brought joy and he went everywhere," said Rannah Gray.

Holden served as Mayor-President from 2005 to 2016, making history as the first Black mayor-president in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Less than a year into his term, the city was forever changed by the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, as thousands sought refuge in Baton Rouge.

"Kip often quoted President Kennedy, President John Kennedy, saying, 'Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country,'" said Gray. "Kennedy might have said that, but Kip Holden lived it."

Even through the toughest times, people remember how he lightened the mood and provided leadership.

"He was always cracking jokes," said his cousin Purtissa Gray.

His final year in office saw the tragic killings of Alton Sterling and law enforcement officers, events that deeply impacted the community.

His career in public service wasn’t the only thing that defined him; he was also a devoted husband, father and cousin.

Holden served three terms as mayor-president after starting his political career as a member of the Metro Council and moving on to the state House of Representatives and the state Senate. He was the first Black mayor-president, elected in 2004 by unseating Bobby Simpson.