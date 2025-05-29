Latest Weather Blog
70 for 70: Kathleen Blanco
Over the last 70 years, WBRZ has seen countless personalities, newsmakers, community servants and celebrities come onto our air. As part of our celebration of Channel 2's anniversary, here is a list of 70 people who have appeared on air since we began.
This week on 70 for 70, we look back on Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana's 54th governor and the only woman to date ever elected to the seat.
Blanco's term as governor was defined by Mother Nature: she came to be known as the "Katrina governor." Blanco and then-President George Bush led the state and federal response to the devastating hurricane.
In 2010, Blanco sat down with WBRZ to reminisce on the storm, its impacts, and what she would have done differently.
"We literally rewrote the book on how to handle disasters," Blanco said.
Kathleen Blanco passed away in 2019 after a battle with cancer, but her memories and her pioneering spirit live on.
You can find the full 70 for 70 list here.
