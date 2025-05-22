66°
Latest Weather Blog
70 for 70: John Fred and His Playboy Band
Related Story
Over the last 70 years, WBRZ has seen countless personalities, newsmakers, community servants and celebrities come onto our air. As part of our celebration of Channel 2's anniversary, here is a list of 70 people who have appeared on air since we began.
This week on 70 for 70, enjoy some classic tunes with John Fred Gourrier, of "John Fred and His Playboy Band."
His jazzy beats echoed across the bayou, the country and the world.
His band even hit the top of the billboard charts with their hit "Judy in Disguise," a song that almost wasn't recorded but made the members worldwide stars almost overnight.
You can find the full 70 for 70 list here.
News
Over the last 70 years, WBRZ has seen countless personalities, newsmakers, community servants and celebrities come onto our air. As... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
PREVIEW: Community remembers former Mayor-President Kip Holden at Thursday morning funeral
-
Two vehicles damaged in North 47th Street fire
-
After years of On Your Side reports, crews replace dozens of non-functioning...
-
Two accused of helping Orleans Parish jail escapees arrested
-
U.S. Department of Justice retracts findings that said Louisiana State Police uses...