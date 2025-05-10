64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
70 for 70: Jimmie Davis

WBRZ's 70 for 70 will profile some of the personalities who have been on Channel 2's air since it went to broadcast 70 years ago. 

This week on 70 for 70, bask in the sunshine with former Louisiana governor Jimmie Davis. 

Davis served as the governor of the state from 1944 to 1948 and again from 1960 to 1964. 

Aside from being a politician, he was also a country singer and songwriter and is most famously known for the hit song "You Are My Sunshine," which was later instated as Louisiana's official song. 

You can see the full 70 for 70 list here.

1 week ago Tuesday, April 29 2025 Apr 29, 2025 Tuesday, April 29, 2025 10:13:00 AM CDT April 29, 2025

