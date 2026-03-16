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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Monday Mar 16
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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'Sinners' takes home big awards at Oscars, shines light on Louisiana film-making
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BREC plans to close some parks around Baton Rouge, selling land for...
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WBRZ Investigative Unit: West Feliciana Parish Pres. Kenny Havard violated ethics rules,...
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Trees down and power out as capital region wakes up to winter...
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Country star making tour stop in Baton Rouge in September
Sports Video
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Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
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Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship
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Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first...
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Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
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LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund