46°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Tuesday Nov 11
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'National Philanthropy Day' luncheon held at Crown Plaza
-
Military veterans, fallen deputy honored at annual Iberville Salute to Veterans
-
North Live Oak Elementary School hosts Veterans Day parade
-
Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused of putting card skimmer on...
-
Walker man who allegedly had child porn depicting toddlers arrested by deputies
Sports Video
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy
-
70 for 70: Legendary LSU coach Paul Dietzel's legacy remains in Death...
-
Brian Kelly sues LSU, alleging university now seeks to fire him 'for...