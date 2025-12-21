69°
Latest Weather Blog
530pm News Replay, Sunday Dec 21
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints win third game in a row with a 29-6 victory over...
-
Coast Guard is pursuing another tanker helping Venezuela skirt sanctions, US official...
-
Several Baton Rouge restaurants open for business for Christmas
-
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre hosts performance of "The Nutcracker - Tale From...
-
Meta's Louisiana data center causing concern over water usage
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45
-
Southern pivots to hire Ken Merchant as offensive coordinator
-
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson declares for the NFL Draft
-
Local high school seniors close out season in annual Red Stick Bowl
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoff begins!