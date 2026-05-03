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2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly

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BATON ROUGE — The TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly. 

The walk is on Saturday and starts at Lukeville Park. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

Organizers visited 2une In on Friday to share more about the event. 

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2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual...
2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly
BATON ROUGE — The TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly. The walk is... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 Friday, May 01, 2026 7:47:04 AM CDT May 01, 2026

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