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2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly
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BATON ROUGE — The TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly.
The walk is on Saturday and starts at Lukeville Park. Registration starts at 8 a.m.
Organizers visited 2une In on Friday to share more about the event.
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BATON ROUGE — The TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly. The walk is... More >>
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