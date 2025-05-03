65°
2une In Previews: Special Olympics Louisiana
HAMMOND - Lace up your running shoes and get ready - the Special Olympics of Louisiana is back for another run this month!
This year's Olympics are being held in Hammond from May 23 to 25.
Thursday morning, athletes and coaches spoke on 2une In about how you can compete or even volunteer!
You can find more information at SOLA's website here.
