65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Special Olympics Louisiana

Related Story

HAMMOND - Lace up your running shoes and get ready - the Special Olympics of Louisiana is back for another run this month!

This year's Olympics are being held in Hammond from May 23 to 25. 

Thursday morning, athletes and coaches spoke on 2une In about how you can compete or even volunteer!

You can find more information at SOLA's website here

News
2une In Previews: Special Olympics Louisiana
2une In Previews: Special Olympics Louisiana
HAMMOND - Lace up your running shoes and get ready - the Special Olympics of Louisiana is back for another... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 01 2025 May 1, 2025 Thursday, May 01, 2025 7:10:00 AM CDT May 01, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days