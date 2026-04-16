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2une In Previews: New Sunlight Baptist Church hosting Community Spring Fest this weekend
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BATON ROUGE — The New Sunlight Baptist Church is hosting its Community Spring Fest this weekend.
The festival, which is being held at 1777 America Street in Baton Rouge, will feature free food, health screenings, games and music. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Church spokesperson Carlyon Reed visited 2une In on Tuesday to share more about the event.
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BATON ROUGE — The New Sunlight Baptist Church is hosting its Community Spring Fest this weekend. The festival, which... More >>
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