73°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: EBRPSS Fall Fling recruitment and retention event
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - This morning on 2une In, we spoke with officials from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System about their upcoming Fall Fling, a hiring and retention event being hosted next weekend.
The event is at Broadmoor Elementary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and recruiters will be hiring on the spot.
News
BATON ROUGE - This morning on 2une In, we spoke with officials from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'