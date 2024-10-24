2une In Previews: Bats and Brews

Latest Weather Blog
BATON ROUGE - Learn more about nature's mysterious mammals at Bats and Brews at the Hilltop Arboretum on Tuesday night!
Get educated on the animals that can eat their entire body weight in bugs in one night while enjoying some fall-inspired brews from Rally Cap Brewing Co. and jambalaya for dinner.
Wild Birds Unlimited will also be on-site dealing in bat wares, such as bat houses, books, and some cool bat hats.
"It's in celebration of International Bat Week, October 24 through 31. It's to raise awareness of the importance of bats in our ecosystem," master naturalist leader Katherine Gividen said. "This is a bat house that I made and the bats come in from the bottom you can put it on a pole or alongside a building and it will take a little while for them to find it but once they move in you'll have your own pest control at your house.
Bats and Brews will be held at the arboretum from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.
