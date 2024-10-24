61°
2une In Previews: Annie
BATON ROUGE - One of the world's best-loved musicals is coming to a Louisiana stage near you.
John Pastorek spoke with Andi Stockstill, the star of the upcoming production of "Annie" coming to the capital area.
You can buy tickets and find out more information at the ticketing website for the production here.
