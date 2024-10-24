61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Annie

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - One of the world's best-loved musicals is coming to a Louisiana stage near you. 

John Pastorek spoke with Andi Stockstill, the star of the upcoming production of "Annie" coming to the capital area. 

You can buy tickets and find out more information at the ticketing website for the production here

News
2une In Previews: Annie
2une In Previews: Annie
BATON ROUGE - One of the world's best-loved musicals is coming to a Louisiana stage near you. John Pastorek... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 22 2024 Oct 22, 2024 Tuesday, October 22, 2024 11:44:00 AM CDT October 22, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days